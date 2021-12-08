Thanks to a grant from NHS Charities Together, Hywel Dda Health Charities was able to purchase items to fill Cwtch Boxes for 30 children and young people being supported by the Paediatric Palliative Care Service in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
The boxes contained a blanket and pillow, a writing set, a family photo frame, a journal, craft items and toys, and were dispatched to families all over Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Hywel Dda’s Paediatric Palliative Care Play Specialist Dawn Thomas said that these Cwtch Boxes had put a smile on the faces of children and young people from babies up to age 25, during a very difficult period with the challenges of COVID-19.
“These boxes gave our children and young people a lovely boost and were a nice surprise for them,” Dawn said.
"The families were so grateful for the gifts. We also adapted four boxes to give to recently bereaved families.
“I was assisted in this project by Sandra Jones, Hywel Dda’s Head of Therapeutic Play Service, and we are grateful for the support which enabled us to provide these Cwtch Boxes.”
For more details about Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board - and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
