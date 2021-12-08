A man was arrested and subsequently charged with drink-driving by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit when driving through Haverfordwest.

He was arrested following a stop-check in the county town overnight between Tuesday, December 7, and Wednesday, December 8.

After his arrest, he was taken into custody where he provided two breath specimens in excess of the legal limit, when he was then charged.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "He has been bailed to attend court in due course."