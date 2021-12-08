County Hall in Haverfordwest is lighting up orange at 6pm tonight (Wednesday, December 8) to show support of National Grief Awareness Week.
The week, which runs from December 2-December 8, helps raise awareness of grief and the impact it can have on the lives of people and their families.
Organised by the Good Grief Trust, the week helps raise funds and support for locally based grief-focused charities, including Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, based in Milford Haven.
A spokesperson from Sandy Bear said about National Grief Awareness Week: “It is normal to grieve and talk to a trusted person following a bereavement.”
County Hall will light up at 6pm, along with other buildings throughout the UK, as Pembrokeshire County Council shows support for the awareness week.
To read more about National Grief Awareness Week, visit https://www.thegoodgrieftrust.org/ngaw/
