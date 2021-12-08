OSPREYS have confirmed that rising Crymych rugby star Ifan Phillips has been involved in serious road accident and is being treated at Morriston Hospital.

Phillips - the son of former Wales international Kevin Phillips - had been rewarded with a new professional contract with the regional club earlier this year.

Reports suggest that Phillips has suffered life-changing injuries following a collision on Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles in Swansea.

The club say the highly rated 25 year-old, a former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, is in a stable condition.

He has been involved with Ospreys for the past five years, after making his mark whilst playing for his home club Crymych, and in the Welsh Premiership for Neath RFC.

An Ospreys club statement read: “Ospreys can confirm hooker Ifan Phillips was involved in a serious road traffic accident in Swansea on Sunday afternoon and is now being treated at Morriston Hospital.

"Ifan is in a stable condition and he is uppermost in the thoughts of all of us at the Ospreys.

"On behalf of his teammates, coaches, staff, all Ospreys supporters and the rugby community, we want to extend all our love and support to Ifan, his family and his friends.

"Ifan's family are overwhelmed and very grateful for the support they have received in the last few days."

South Wales Police say they are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred at around 1.38pm on Sunday, December 5 2021 on the B4603, Morfa Road, Landore, Swansea, opposite Landore Social Club.

A statement read: "The collision involved two motorcycles, a green Triumph Street Scrambler and a Kawasaki. One rider was taken to hospital, where he remains and is being treated for life-changing injuries.

"The road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigations continued, and we thank anyone affected during this time for their patience.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, anyone who stopped to provide assistance, or anyone who saw the motorcycles prior to the collision."

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police, quoting ref *424657. Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, send a private message on Facebook/Twitter, email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, or call 101.