Another 185 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, December 8).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 61 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 86 in Pembrokeshire and 38 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 50,419 – 28,527 in Carmarthenshire, 15,184 in Pembrokeshire and 6,708 in Ceredigion.
One new Covid-related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 613 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,313 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 527,538 cases and 6,452 deaths.
There have been 16,035 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,473,583 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,274,197 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 977,675 people and 43,555 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
