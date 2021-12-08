THE famous Broad Haven Pudding Run went ahead this year with residents of Pembrokeshire transforming themselves into puddings and other costumes all for a good cause.

The events nominated charity was Paul Sartori.

Western Telegraph: People from across Pembrokeshire come to enjoy the dayPeople from across Pembrokeshire come to enjoy the day

Western Telegraph: The run is set against a stunning backdropThe run is set against a stunning backdrop

Western Telegraph: Nathan Kirby (centre, in red) won costume of the dayNathan Kirby (centre, in red) won costume of the day

Other charities supported included Prostate Cymru, Surfers Against Sewage and Friends of Broad Haven School. 

In what was described as freezing cold and windy conditions runners dressed up in all sorts to complete the yearly run.

Western Telegraph: Runners braced the conditions in great festive costumesRunners braced the conditions in great festive costumes

Western Telegraph: The organisers arranged 5 10 and 20k virtual runs on the day The organisers arranged 5 10 and 20k virtual runs on the day

A spokesperson for the evernt said: "Thank you to everyone who took part in this event in Baltic conditions! 

"Massive congratulations to our overall winner Roscoe Howell in an amazing time of 36.17.

"The Best Dressed Runner was tough this year and there were lots of fantastic contenders. However, a winner was chosen: Number 133 Nathan Kirby – dressed as St Nicholas (and still putting in a fantastic time despite the robes and bishops hat!

"The second Best Dressed Runner is number 69 Glyn Drake – the Christmas Tree."

The results can be found here.

Western Telegraph: Runners raised money for multiple charitiesRunners raised money for multiple charities