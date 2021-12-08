THE famous Broad Haven Pudding Run went ahead this year with residents of Pembrokeshire transforming themselves into puddings and other costumes all for a good cause.
The events nominated charity was Paul Sartori.
Other charities supported included Prostate Cymru, Surfers Against Sewage and Friends of Broad Haven School.
In what was described as freezing cold and windy conditions runners dressed up in all sorts to complete the yearly run.
A spokesperson for the evernt said: "Thank you to everyone who took part in this event in Baltic conditions!
"Massive congratulations to our overall winner Roscoe Howell in an amazing time of 36.17.
"The Best Dressed Runner was tough this year and there were lots of fantastic contenders. However, a winner was chosen: Number 133 Nathan Kirby – dressed as St Nicholas (and still putting in a fantastic time despite the robes and bishops hat!
"The second Best Dressed Runner is number 69 Glyn Drake – the Christmas Tree."
The results can be found here.
