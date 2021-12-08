This Christmas, a Pembrokeshire school has launched a campaign to help less fortunate children in the catchment area by gifting a present.
Milford Haven School decorated a tree with many tags on them, with the details of a child affected by deprivation and have been referred to Patch charity for the 2021 toy appeal.
Everyone at the school was invited to participate in ‘Tags on the Tree,’ where people would select a tag, and then buy a Christmas gift for the child that tag identified.
Many of the departments within the school decided to forgo the traditional Secret Santa in order to take part in ‘Tags on the Tree.’
Ms Morris, headteacher at the school, said: "This year has been very humbling for many of us and we are possibly more aware now than ever of the great need within our school community.
“This is just one of many school projects that are in the pipeline to inject as much support as we can into our community over the coming months, with Christmas in particular set to be a challenge for many so every little bit of help will no doubt go a long way."
