Milford Haven Golf Club will be holding a Christmas celebratory bingo night later this festive month.
The night will be held at the golf club at 6.30pm on the evening of Tuesday, December 14, with bingo ready to start at 7pm.
There will be several prizes which can be won on the night, including cash prizes, meat vouchers and chocolate.
Booking is not essential, with all welcome to just turn up and attend on the night.
