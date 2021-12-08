HAVERFORDWEST'S Santa Run returns with the route announced.

Four routes have been made which will be run over four days between December 13 and December 16 and take in the whole town from Merlins Bridge to Portfield.

Cllr Thomas Tudor said he couldn't wait for the festive event.

"I'm looking forward to helping Santa on his traditional Christmas visit to Haverfordwest on the evenings of the 13,14,15, and 16 of December.

"Happy Christmas everyone."

Route maps:

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest Santa RunHaverfordwest Santa Run

