A Mid and West Wales Senedd member hosted an event at the Senedd which saw the visit of Greyhound Rescue Wales.
Jane Dodds MS, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, joint hosted the event with South Wales representative Luke Fletcher MS from Plaid Cymru.
The visit came as several Senedd members from a number of different political parties are working to outlaw greyhound racing in Wales, with there being only one greyhound racing track left nationally.
The Valley Greyhound Stadium in Caerphilly is the only track left, and is looking to expand.
Greyhound Rescue Wales became a registered charity in 1996, and is the only all Wales charity which aims to rescue and rehome greyhounds and lurchers.
Jane Dodds MS said after the visit: “It was fantastic to see such a wide range of cross-party support today at the event in front of the Senedd and I would like to thank the Senedd members and staff who turned up to discuss the issue.”
