TENBY'S Boxing Day Swim will be returning with a splash at the end of December to celebrate its postponed 50th anniversary.
It sees a welcome return to the famous event which was cancelled last year as a result of the Covid pandemic.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is one of the main sponsors with other sponsors including Outer Reef, Harbour Wealth Management, Princes Gate Spring Water and N D Toy & Partners.
Tegryn Jones, chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said: “It’s an honour to support Tenby’s festive fundraiser as it celebrates its half-centenary – a matter of months before the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park celebrates its 70th anniversary.
“The Boxing Day Swim is a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike. As well as raising thousands for good causes, it has become a real highlight of the winter season.”
This year’s streamlined event will follow a Golden theme and focus purely on the Swim.
In place of medals and the traditional bucket collectors, swimmers are being asked to register online here, and pay a nominal entry fee.
All money raised through entry fees will be divided between The Dai Rees Foundation, Tenby Memory Cafe and Tenby RNLI.
