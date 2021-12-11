A church in a Pembrokeshire town is holding five services across the Christmas period which goes from mid-December all the way into January.
St Cewydd and St Peter Church in Steynton in Milford Haven will be holding the services to celebrate the festive period.
The first service will be held at 11am on the morning of Sunday, December 19, which will be a carol service as well as a service to bless the crib.
The next service will take place at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24), to celebrate the first eucharist of Christmas, before the said eucharist service will be held at 10am on Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25).
A further service will take place on Boxing Day, at 9.15am for Christmas praise at St Mary’s, Hakin, before the final service on Sunday, January 9, 2022, which will be a Christingle service.
