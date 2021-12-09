A HAVERFORDWEST town councillor has resigned in protest of the £17m Levelling Up Fund awarded to Pembrokeshire by Rishi Sunak’s most recent budget, describing it as ‘all wrong’.

The county was awarded £17.7m to support the economic development of Haverfordwest as well as a share of £19.9m to support regeneration work at South Quay in Pembroke on the back of the Budget announcement in October.

However, Councillor Jim Dunckley who represented the Garth Ward of the town, described the funding as a ‘Unionist vanity project’ which undermined devolution.

In a phone call with the Western Telegraph Cllr Dunckley explained:

“This is a lot of money for one part of the county which should be spread around better instead of being used on a Unionist vanity project.”

Cllr Dunckley was also uncomfortable with the arrangement, bypassing the Senedd.

“It is a direct arrangement between Westminster and local authorities so it is an attempt to undermine devolution.

"We are being used as political pawns by the UK Government in supporting this fund. The way it is being done is all wrong.”

The money will support the ongoing improvement work at Haverfordwest Castle, which Cllr Dunckley believes could be better spent elsewhere.

“It is a top-down approach rather than a bottom up approach to improving the county. The money could be used to support grassroot projects.”

Haverfordwest Town Council said the proposal was ‘key’ to investment in the region.

“Haverfordwest Town Council fully supported the proposal which we think is key in terms of cultural investment, regeneration, town centre investment and transport investment for Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire.”

In a statement, PCC Cabinet member Cllr Paul Miller highlighted that the funding was only available for regeneration and town centre investment, cultural, and transport schemes.

Cllr Miller said: “The regeneration of Haverfordwest is a priority, and the redevelopment of Haverfordwest Castle, together with building a new stunning signature bridge in the town centre, (both covered by LUF funding), will play a major part in delivering the vision of a high-performing, economically successful and attractive county town – creating new jobs.”