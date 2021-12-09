Hywel Dda University Health Board's annual ‘Their Light Still Shines’ remembrance service will not be going ahead towards the end of this calendar year.
Traditionally the service, held at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, remembers loved ones who have passed, as well as celebrating their lives during the festive period.
However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the service is unable to go ahead.
Even though there will not be an online service, people are invited to send a message, which will be placed on the Christmas tree with a light lit from December 10 through to Christmas Day.
For more information, or to send your message, email loved.forever.hdd@wales.nhs,uk or telephone 01267 227563.
A service is being planned for spring 2022, and details will be made available when finalised.
Euryl Howells, senior chaplain for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Christmas is a family time and for many years people who attend this service tell us they find a great deal of comfort as they remember family, friends and colleagues no longer with us.
“Grieving those who have died has been especially difficult this year and last, often without the proximity of family and close friends who can provide real comfort and support.”
