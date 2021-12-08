Saundersfoot twins Bethany and Seren Rose have been presented with their PAVS Under-25s Community Support Volunteer of the Year award - a year after winning it.

At the beginning of the first coronavirus lockdown the girls, who were then aged nine, started to sell their home-made 'Barkers Treats' dog biscuits.

With the money raised they bought gifts for front line workers such at the staff at the doctors’ surgery, Heywoods Butchers, Saundersfoot Pharmacy, Saundersfoot School and the Spar shop as well as their local councillor, postman, refuse team and the Saundersfoot Connect administration team.

They also raised money for Guide Dogs for the Blind and the local church.

Unfortunately there was no award ceremony held last year due to Covid restrictions, but Cllr Phil Baker and Sarah Whiddett, who nominated the sisters, were really pleased to finally hand over the prize to the deserving pair.

"Barkers Biscuits started out as an enterprise project for school in the summer before the first lockdown and we made over £100 for the school,” said Bethany.

“When the lockdown came in, we wanted to do something to keep us busy and had the idea of doing the dog biscuits again initially to sell and buy gifts for the people who kept our community going.”

Seren added: “It really took off, and we decided to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind, and for our local church in St Issell’s.

“We were delighted to hear we’d been nominated for an award, and we’re over the moon to have won!’’