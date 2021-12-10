A team from Hywel Dda University Health Board’s nutrition and dietetics service has received high praise for its work during Malnutrition Awareness Week.
The awareness week is an annual initiative led by the British Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (BAPEN).
As part of a national survey conducted during the week, the health board’s nutrition and dietetic team organised the screening survey on hospital wards and in communities.
After a successful week, the service’s Pembrokeshire team was named top screener across Wales by BAPEN, meaning the team collected the highest number of screening surveys on patients.
Emma Catling, the health board’s malnutrition strategic lead, said: “Our teams across the three counties performed extremely well and I’m very proud of them.
“As well as contributing to a significant UK-wide survey, we also now have meaningful local data for us to use to plan and improve our service around.
“Malnutrition is a very serious condition that can lead to significant health problems, including increasing the risk of falls, poor wound healing, loss of strength, increased likelihood of admission to hospital, longer hospital stays and slower recovery. Our aim is to support people to prevent malnutrition, and to detect and address malnutrition problems early.”
