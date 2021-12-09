A local Senedd member has travelled across west Wales to thank postmen and women for their hard work in the busy run-up to Christmas.
Samuel Kurtz MS, Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, recently visited Royal Mail delivery offices in Narberth and Carmarthen to meet local posties.
He also gave them the opportunity to win a bottle of whiskey via a free raffle, to thank them for supporting local communities during the pandemic.
After his visit, Samuel said: “I think it’s fair to say that our postmen and women are the unsung heroes of day-to-day life. Their hard work and commitment, come rain or shine, is appreciated across the constituency.
“Of all the many organisations I have dealings with, the Royal Mail is one, of only a few, that receives no complaints; a testament to the valued work of posties across Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.
“During the pandemic, it was our posties who stepped up to the plate and continued to serve local communities, often being the only point of contact for those who were instructed to self-isolate. Without their service, local residents would have been cut-off and completely isolated.
“Their efforts shouldn’t go unnoticed and that’s why I wanted to show my gratitude to this dedicated team.”
