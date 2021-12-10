Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity has been named as one of the four organisations to win the ‘Above and Beyond Award’ through Connect Pembrokeshire this year.
The Milford Haven-based charity was named among the 30 organisations nominated in September, before they were informed of their victory in October.
The bereavement charity received £500 for winning the award, which ‘celebrates voluntary and community groups and the incredible contribution they make.’
Sandy Bear chose to use the money to treat the volunteers during the awards ceremony with a get together and a buffet to celebrate their work with bereaved children, young people and their families in Pembrokeshire.
Ceri, charity development lead at Sandy Bear, said: “We are delighted to receive the recognition of our hard work. We look forward to celebrating with our volunteers what we have achieved to show our appreciation of the work they carry out with our team and the support they give to bereaved children, young people and their families.”
