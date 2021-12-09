Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven are appealing for witnesses or anybody with information or CCTV after a series of incidents occurred in the town.

The incidents included:

  • A man allegedly attempting to access vehicles in Mount Pleasant Way
  • Money being stolen from a vehicle in Dartmouth Gardens
  • Approximately £600 worth of tools being stolen from a residential garage in Great North Road

All these incidents occurred overnight between Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 5.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20211205-199.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”