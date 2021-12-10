RSPCA Cymru is appealing to find the owner of a cat found late last month in the Rosebush area of Clynderwen, with the cat currently being cared for by the organisation.
She was found on November 29, and is said to be ‘exceptionally friendly, but not microchipped,’ with the RSPCA believing she was recently owned, with someone possibly looking for her.
The cat has some issues bearing weight on her front left leg, while she was thin and her fur was very matted when she was found.
RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: "This incident reminds us about the importance of microchipping - as if this cat was chipped, we'd have been able to find out where she had come from immediately.
"We hope the owner will come forward - or anyone who recognises this cat and may have more information. Our appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018."
Inspector Keith added: “Our officers are on the frontline across England and Wales rescuing animals from danger and suffering 365 days a year, and we are often their only hope. We’re asking people to Join the Rescue this Christmas to help bring more animals to safety.”
