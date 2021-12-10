Dyfed-Powys Police has said that the number of reports of ‘Courier Fraud’ has risen in Pembrokeshire, with an average number of ten reports coming in per day recently.

This comes after people in the county were receiving calls from someone purporting to be a police officer from the London area.

Since October 30, 2021, Dyfed-Powys Police has received 181 reports, with ten of them being full offences with more than £85,000 being lost.

However, more than £66,000 has been disrupted and subsequently saved.

One grandmother, Sandra Lawson, from Pembrokeshire was targeted, but did not lost any money. However, he experience was traumatising for her.

Mrs Lawson recalled: “I was a mess all day after it happened, my stomach was churning and I was shaking like a leaf thinking about what could have happened. I didn’t ever question that he wasn’t a police officer.

“It just breaks my heart to think that these scammers are so clever that they can convince you that you’re speaking to the police, before they take your life savings.”

Dyfed-Powys Police then provided a list of what to do and not do if you are targeted:

Do:

Make a note of the callers details, including name, rank, collar number and station

Note any contact details

Block the number that called you

End the call. Say you will contact the police directly to confirm the caller’s identity and be put through internally

Ring a family member or friend before you make your next phone call. This is to make sure the line has disconnected from the initial (suspected fraud) caller

If anyone calls at your address following this type of suspected fraud call, call 999

Don’t:

Hand out any personal or financial details

Engage in conversation

Make any arrangements to hand over any cash or card

Dyfed-Powys Police added: "Anyone who receives a similar call is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline; by emailing: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or calling: 101.

"Anyone who thinks they have fallen victim to a scammer should report it by calling 101, or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. For further advice and information on how to avoid being scammed visit www.actionfraud.police.uk."