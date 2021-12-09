There have been 292 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Thursday, December 9).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 137 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 117 in Pembrokeshire and 38 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 50,711 – 28,664 in Carmarthenshire, 15,301 in Pembrokeshire and 6,746 in Ceredigion.
One new Covid-related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 614 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,302 new cases of coronavirus and 15 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 529,840 cases and 6,467 deaths.
There have been 24,659 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,474,162 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,275,434 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 997,844 people and 43,700 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
