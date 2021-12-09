OSPREYS head coach Toby Booth has said the club will do whatever it can to support Ifan Phillips after sustaining 'life-changing injuries' in a motorcycle collision.

The 25 year-old hooker, from Crymych, is in Morriston Hospital after having being involved in a serious two-vehicle collision in Swansea on Sunday afternoon.

A crowdfunding page set up for Phillips towards his rehabilitation has surpassed £35,000, with players from across the Welsh regions among those to have contributed.

Phillips, a former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, and the son of Neath rugby legend Kevin Phillips, is a hugely popular member of the regional squad.

"Obviously, it’s terrible, tragic, and very upsetting for all, especially Ifan himself and his family,” said Ospreys head coach Booth in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Words fail me a little bit around it to be honest, but basically, we need to be there for Ifan, in whatever capacity for the short, medium and long term.

“We’ll do everything we can to support him and help him through the next transition of his life, which is obviously going to be a huge change for him.”

Booth, who offered Phillips a two year contract earlier this year, added: "To have a career cut short through injury is very upsetting, especially at a very young age.

“He was always keen to work hard at his game. He had a good personality, contributed, and was always committed. It’s a very disappointing day for sure.”

Phillips had made his Ospreys debut in 2017, a year after being part of the successful Wales squad that won an Under 20s Six Nations Grand Slam.

He had trained with Wayne Pivac's Wales last summer towards the end of a campaign, and was being tipped for a call-up to the senior national squad.

Acting Ospreys skipper Rhys Webb said the Ospreys squad, and the wider rugby community, will be rallying around him at this very difficult time.

“It’s obviously devastating, heartbreaking news," said Webb. "At this moment in time, our thoughts are with his friends and family.

“Us boys, as players, and the Ospreys community will rally around and he’ll have our full support.”

An Ospreys statement read: "The Ospreys can confirm hooker Ifan Phillips was involved in a serious road traffic accident in Swansea on Sunday afternoon and is now being treated at Morriston Hospital.

"Ifan is in a stable condition and he is uppermost in the thoughts of all of us at the Ospreys.

"On behalf of his team-mates, coaches, staff, all Ospreys supporters and the rugby community, we want to extend our full support to Ifan, his family and his friends.

"The family are overwhelmed and very grateful for the support they have received in the last few days. The Ospreys request Ifan and his family are given privacy at this difficult time."

South Wales Police has launched a public appeal following the incident, which occurred at around 1.38pm on Sunday, 5 December on the B4603, Morfa Road, Landore, Swansea.

"The collision involved two motorcycles, a green Triumph Street Scrambler and a Kawasaki," a statement read.

"One rider was taken to hospital, where he remains and is being treated for life-changing injuries.

"The road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigations continued and we thank anyone affected during this time for their patience.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, anyone who stopped to provide assistance, or anyone who saw the motorcycles prior to the collision."