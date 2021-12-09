NARBERTH RFC have confirmed they could seek further action after a meeting held by Pembrokeshire Cup's governing body stood by the decision to throw them out the competition for fielding ineligible players in round one.

The Otters raised their concerns in a committee meeting held by Pembrokeshire Rugby Union and District H last night, Wednesday 8.

In a statement, the club say they will now decide what further action to take.

“Narberth RFC are extremely disappointed that no way forward was found at the PDRU meeting on Wednesday.

"The Narberth RFC Management Committee will now discuss any further action over the next 48 hours ”

Despite defeating Tenby 32-10 in round one on October 30, Narberth were adjudged to have fielded three first-team players which they were not supposed to do in an agreement made with all the clubs when they rejoined the competition.

Narberth are the only side in Pembrokeshire in the Championship and withdrew from the county' cup competition out of fairness for the rest of the sides.

They re-entered the competition on the agreement that they would field only second team or development players.

Narberth are adamant they adhered to the agreement in place, with Seconds coach Bill Ridge commenting on Facebook that all three players were in their first year of senior rugby.

"Our agreement was the team will consist only of players that have come through our junior or youth section, or players who have not represented Narberth in the Championship," he said.

"Ten days after the game the District H committee threw us out the cup for playing three ineligible players all in their first year of senior rugby.

"The only losers here are the boys that played on the day and rugby in Pembrokeshire."

Chairman of Pembrokeshire and Distircit H rugby Steve Holmes said it was cut and dry and Narberth are out the cup.

“Narberth withdrew from the competition of their own volition because they thought it would be unfair - when they reapplied to come back certain conditions were made.

“For the match versus Tenby they allowed some first team players to play which was against the conditions."