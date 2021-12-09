Police have seized a quantity of suspected drugs, following a raid on a Pembrokeshire hotel.
Officers raided the Normandie Guest House in Merlin’s Hill last month and found the suspected drugs growing at the property.
The premises has been secured and police investigations are continuing.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police executed a misuse of drugs act warrant at The Normandie Guest House, Merlins Hill on Monday, November 22.
“A quantity of suspected class B drugs was found to be growing in the property. The property was secured and enquiries are ongoing.”
The Normandie is listed on accommodation booking sites as ‘comfortable bed and breakfast accommodation in the market town of Haverfordwest’.
It is described as having a great choice of single, double, twin and family bedrooms as well as an apartment with two twin bedrooms and as serving a ‘delicious breakfast’.
However, Google businesses lists it as ‘permanently closed’.
