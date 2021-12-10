Hywel Dda University Health Board has said it is confident that everyone eligible for a booster jab will receive an offer by the end of January 2022.

The health board continues to prioritise people living in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire for their booster appointment against the time scale since their primary course was completed.

Anybody aged over 65 who has not yet received a booster appointment, or had their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than 26 weeks ago is urged to get in touch with the health board directly.

The health board is also prioritising those who are still need their first and second vaccines. Everyone aged 12 and over is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination.

Visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/covid19-vaccination to request your vaccine, or call 0300 303 8322.

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Our efforts have been focused on achieving this incredibly ambitious programme by increasing the number of appointments across our seven mass vaccination centres and recruiting extra staff and volunteers.

“Our communities across Hywel Dda have a big role to play in helping us offer a booster vaccine to everyone aged 18 and over and our most clinically vulnerable by the end of January.

“First, please be patient and do not attend any of our centres without an appointment. We strongly advise that you do not contact the health board or your GP to ask about your vaccine.

“Our priority is to increase the number of appointments available and we will contact you when it is your turn. This will be done by letter, or text, and it may be at short notice.

“Due to the high volume of people we are currently vaccinating, if you have to cancel your appointment, or change the date, it may be some weeks before it can be re-scheduled.

“You can also help by arriving for your appointment on time and no earlier than 10 minutes before your allotted time. This will help keep our car parks flowing and limit the length of queues.”

For any questions about the Covid-19 vaccine, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/covid19-vaccination