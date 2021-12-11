After the temporary move of the Paediatric Ambulatory Care Unit at Withybush Hospital, Hywel Dda University Health Board has created a series of videos explaining the care currently available for children.
The videos, which can be viewed on the health board’s website, look at children’s respiratory illnesses and hospital stays, as well as other childhood medical emergencies.
Consultant paediatricians Dr Didi Ratnasinghe and Dr Prem Kumar talk through childhood injuries, while emergency medicine consultant Dr Nicola Drake provides an explanation of when parents need to call 999 for an ambulance to take a child to Glangwili or Bronglais.
Children and young people can still access 24/7 minor injury care at Withybush, or during daytime hours at Tenby Walk-in Centre and Cardigan Integrated Care Centre.
Minor injury units can treat adults and children over 12 months, with minor injuries including:
- Minor wounds
- Minor burns or scalds
- Insect bites
- Minor limb, head, or face injuries
- Foreign bodies in the nose or ear
Minor injury units are run by emergency nurse practitioners, triage nurses and health care support workers. Some are located on main hospital sites, and others in community-based health care centres.
Children with serious illnesses or injuries will be seen at Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen or Bronglais General Hospital in Aberystwyth.
