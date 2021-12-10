INSPIRATIONAL care co-ordinator Eniko Acatalinei led the list of winners at the Western Telegraph’s annual West Wales Health & Care Awards, as she claimed a superb double on a special night for her and many others.
The ND Care & Support star won Monmouthshire Building Society-sponsored Care Hero prize and, to round off the online ceremony, received the Outstanding Achievement gong, backed by co-headline sponsors of the event Bluestone and BMI Werndale Hospital.
Hosted by Dr Dawn Harper and featuring congratulatory video messages from celebrities including actors Clive Mantle, Dawn Steele and Alan Fletcher, Thursday night’s ceremony, broadcast on the Western Telegraph’s Facebook page, was a salute to the region’s healthcare heroes.
The efforts of those currently working in the healthcare sector have never been so valuable given the strain placed on the industry by the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s awards were a chance for people to show their appreciation to those who have gone above and beyond in the fight against Covid-19, a virus which has affected us all in one way or another – and looks like it will continue to do so for some time yet.
West Wales Health & Care Awards 2021 Roll of Honour
Health Care Trainer (sponsored by Pembrokeshire County Council) – Dr Chris James
Domiciliary Care Worker (sponsored by Carmarthen County Council) – Taylor Smith
Good Nurse (sponsored by Direct Nursing Services) – Liz Tomlinson
Adolescent and Child Health Care (sponsored by Hywel Dda UHB) – Megan’s Starr
Foundation Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Western Power) – Living in Suicide’s Shadow
Dementia Carer (sponsored by LOCALiQ) – Chris Ward
Palliative/End of Life Care (sponsored by Western Telegraph) – Dr Kathryn Lewis
Innovation in Patient Care in the Private Health Care Sector (sponsored by Rutherford Cancer Centres) – Rose Kennington
Mental Health (sponsored by Valero) – Suzanne Tarrant
GP Practice of the Year (sponsored by Specsavers) – Neyland & Johnston Surgery
Care Hero (sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society) – Eniko Acatalinei
Care Home Worker (sponsored by Hywel Dda UHB) – Eirian Coleman
Excellence in Customer Care in the Private Health Care Sector (sponsored by HMT Sancta Maria Hospital) – The Mobility Shop
Private Health Care Staff Member (sponsored by Direct Nursing Services) – Caroline Reeves
The video of the ceremony can still be viewed by visiting facebook.com/westerntelegraph, while a souvenir winner’s supplement, sponsored by Pembrokeshire County Council, will feature in the Western Telegraph on December 15.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.