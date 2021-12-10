INSPIRATIONAL care co-ordinator Eniko Acatalinei led the list of winners at the Western Telegraph’s annual West Wales Health & Care Awards, as she claimed a superb double on a special night for her and many others.

The ND Care & Support star won Monmouthshire Building Society-sponsored Care Hero prize and, to round off the online ceremony, received the Outstanding Achievement gong, backed by co-headline sponsors of the event Bluestone and BMI Werndale Hospital.

Hosted by Dr Dawn Harper and featuring congratulatory video messages from celebrities including actors Clive Mantle, Dawn Steele and Alan Fletcher, Thursday night’s ceremony, broadcast on the Western Telegraph’s Facebook page, was a salute to the region’s healthcare heroes.

The efforts of those currently working in the healthcare sector have never been so valuable given the strain placed on the industry by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s awards were a chance for people to show their appreciation to those who have gone above and beyond in the fight against Covid-19, a virus which has affected us all in one way or another – and looks like it will continue to do so for some time yet.

West Wales Health & Care Awards 2021 Roll of Honour

Health Care Trainer (sponsored by Pembrokeshire County Council) – Dr Chris James

Domiciliary Care Worker (sponsored by Carmarthen County Council) – Taylor Smith

Good Nurse (sponsored by Direct Nursing Services) – Liz Tomlinson

Adolescent and Child Health Care (sponsored by Hywel Dda UHB) – Megan’s Starr

Foundation Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Western Power) – Living in Suicide’s Shadow

Dementia Carer (sponsored by LOCALiQ) – Chris Ward

Palliative/End of Life Care (sponsored by Western Telegraph) – Dr Kathryn Lewis

Innovation in Patient Care in the Private Health Care Sector (sponsored by Rutherford Cancer Centres) – Rose Kennington

Mental Health (sponsored by Valero) – Suzanne Tarrant

GP Practice of the Year (sponsored by Specsavers) – Neyland & Johnston Surgery

Care Hero (sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society) – Eniko Acatalinei

Care Home Worker (sponsored by Hywel Dda UHB) – Eirian Coleman

Excellence in Customer Care in the Private Health Care Sector (sponsored by HMT Sancta Maria Hospital) – The Mobility Shop

Private Health Care Staff Member (sponsored by Direct Nursing Services) – Caroline Reeves

The video of the ceremony can still be viewed by visiting facebook.com/westerntelegraph, while a souvenir winner’s supplement, sponsored by Pembrokeshire County Council, will feature in the Western Telegraph on December 15.