A coffee morning will take place next week for young mothers of Pembrokeshire at a community centre in Milford Haven.
‘Young mum’s coffee morning’ will take place at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre at 9.30am on the morning of Tuesday, December 14.
The morning will give the young mothers the chance to have their say on future support in the upcoming new year for people in their position.
Furthermore, there will be information given out at the centre a ‘mums matter’ course, as well as a new parent and toddler group.
Play facilities and refreshments will also be available on the day.
