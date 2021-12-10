Father Christmas is coming to north Pembrokeshire this weekend in a sleigh sparkling with fairy lights and blasting out Christmas tunes.
This is the second year that Fishguard and District Round Table has organised the Santa drive by, where the big man and his elves visit streets in the locality, handing out sweets and collecting donations.
Last weekend Father Christmas visited the streets of Fishguard. This weekend; Friday December 10 to Sunday, December 12, he will be coming to outlying towns and villages.
On Friday, December 10, he will visit Goodwick and Scleddau, on Saturday, December 11, Lower Town, Dinas and Newport, and on Sunday, December 12, Mathry, Letterston, Puncheston and Trecwn.
“It’s so rewarding seeing all of the families enjoying it as much as we do,” said a Round Table spokesperson.
“It’s something we all take a lot of pride in and it’s made all the more special seeing the kids’ faces light up.
“We’ve had such a great reception from the town, and lots of people have shown their support by donating as we walk around, even the local pubs and Fishguard Kebab House.
“We’re about to embark on the surrounding area next week and can’t wait.”
The route Father Christmas will take will be confirmed on Fishguard and District Round Table's Facebook page nearer the time.
