The winner of Strictly Come Dancing, cricketing legend Darren Gough is coming to Pembrokeshire this weekend to show his support for a grieving family and raise awareness of mental health issues.

Two fundraising events in memory of Narberth’s Gryff Morgan, who took his life last month are taking place this Sunday.

Gryff’s family and friends are holding a charity Christmas Fair at The Little Retreat, Lawrenny, on Sunday, December 12.

The day will be attended by cricket and Strictly Come Dancing legend Darren Gough who will host a fund-raising raffle. His wife Anna will also be running wellbeing classes.

Suicide is a topic the couple have painful experience of, and they are urging people to check in on loved ones during the festive season.

"Christmas isn’t always the joyful time of the year for sadly way too many," said Darren and wife Anna.

"We personally have lost two of our dearest friends both males to suicide around this period in just the last five years.

"Whilst we should always be mindful of our loved ones and anyone on their own, throughout the whole year we think it’s so important to check-in on those who maybe isolated or going through difficulty as the festive period can be very triggering and at times, making them feel more alone and the results of that quite catastrophic.

"The simplest of gestures, a phone call, a visit or any other act of kindness can make all the difference."

The event will run from 11.30am to 4pm and will raise money for local mental health initiatives; Get the Boys a Lift, DPJ Foundation and The Big Retreat CIC, which hopes to have a dedicated area for mental health at The Big Retreat.

On the same day the Nblrs running group is running 40 miles on tracks and bridleways from St Dogmaels to Amroth.

The group plans to set off at 7am and arrive at Amroth 10 hours later.

The group has set a £2,000 target for mental health charity, Mind Pembrokeshire. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/running-for-gryff