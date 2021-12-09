Mouth-watering 'mood boards' featuring dishes made from Welsh produce were on the menu at the final of a culinary competition, created by Cywain in partnership with Wales Young Farmers Clubs.

Cywain – a Menter a Busnes (MaB) project that supports the development of growth-orientated Welsh food and drink businesses – launched the competition with the YFC to encourage entrepreneurship and support for local produce.

Entrants were tasked with creating a two-course menu inspired by Welsh produce and to a fixed £30 budget. Their ideas were then presented in the form of a 'mood board'.

The dishes comprised a main course and either a starter or a dessert and included ingredients from two Welsh food and drink producers featured on the Cywain Producers’ Map (cywain.cymru).

Following preliminary rounds at YFC county level, six finalists were chosen to present their food ideas at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd.

The judging panel included S4C and Ffermio presenter Meinir Howells; Chris Summers, Chef-Owner of Y Crochan in Caernarfon; and Antur Waunfawr Chief Executive and member of Menter a Busnes Board of Directors, Menna Jones.

First prize went to Alaw James and Megan Williams of Lledrod YFC, Ceredigion who devised a menu of Bruschetta with Lamb Bacon and Honey served with luxury dark chocolate and Perl Las cheese, followed with Pheasant in a rich Gooseberry and Port Sauce served with potato rosti, chestnuts and a medley of red and green cabbage and chard vegetables.

Second prize went to Emma Jones and Bethan Jones of Erwood YFC, Brecnock, and Elinor Jones of Whitford YFC, Clwyd was awarded third place.

The three winners received £600, £250, and £150 respectively for their Clubs from Menter a Busnes. The first prize package also includes a mentoring session from one of MaB’s projects to further develop the winner’s entrepreneurial ambitions.

While Alaw and Megan will also see their winning meal come to life, courtesy of competition judge Chris Summers, who will cook the dishes at his Caernarfon restaurant Y Crochan.

Chris said: “I was truly thrilled to see the ideas from the YFC members and cannot wait to cook the winning entry and serve it to them at Y Crochan.”

Caryl Hâf, Wales YFC Chairperson, said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Cywain on this competition, and it was wonderful to see it all come together at the Winter Fair.

"I hope we will be able to work together to develop future ventures that encourage entrepreneurship among our members and raise awareness of Welsh food and drink.”