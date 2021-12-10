THE First Minister is urging everyone to have their Covid-19 booster vaccine as he warned Wales is facing a new wave of infections caused by the omicron variant.

More than a million people have already received their booster vaccine in Wales but the programme is being speeded up following the emergence of the fast-moving variant.

The First Minister will say, at his regular 21-day review press conference, to be held today, Friday December 10, that even though only a handful of cases of omicron have so far been confirmed in Wales, we must be prepared for cases to rise quickly and sharply.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “The emergence of the omicron variant is another worrying development in this long-running pandemic. We are concerned about the speed it is moving and its potential to infect large numbers of people.

“We are speeding up the roll-out of boosters in response to the new variant. We’re increasing the number of clinics and extending opening hours.

“Every single vaccination is a small victory against the virus – so please make getting your vaccine or booster a priority. This will be the best Christmas present you can give yourself and your family this year.”

There are a number of other measures people can take to help protect themselves from coronavirus, including the new omicron variant.

The First Minister will ask people to take regular lateral flow tests before going out and to wear face coverings in all public places help protect people in the lead up to Christmas.

Wales will remain at alert level zero after the latest review of the covid regulations. However, with the spread of the Omicron variant, the Welsh Government is strongly advising: