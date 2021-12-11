A PEMBROKESHIRE made vermouth recently won two stars at the Great Taste Awards; the highest ranked vermouth in the UK, and the second ranked globally.
Still Wild's range of vermouths, and now gins, are inspired by the plants of the Pembrokeshire Coast with the distillery using wild botanicals, almost all of them foraged locally in the county.
Distiller and forager James Harrison-Allen is passionate about the flavours that grow wild in Pembrokeshire.
"We’re in a very special and unique place," said James.
"We’ve got such a diverse landscape, so we get a huge variety of plants. From the coastline, the inland estuary, woods and even the Preselis -all these different environments have different species of plants. That paired with the lack of pollution make Pembrokeshire a foragers dream."
Western Telegraph went and met the award winning local producer.
One thing James recommends is for his vermouth to be drunk over ice.
"With the dry vermouth use a potato peeler to remove a strip of lemon zest over the glass, and use it to garnish the drink," said James.
"With the Sweet Vermouth use an orange rather than a lemon. If you fancy a longer drink, both can be topped up with either soda or tonic water."
Find out more online at stillwilddrinks.com.
