CALLING budding young actors from Pembrokeshire!

A massive search has been launched to find two youngsters to take over the title roles in S4C’s hit TV series about a pair of mischievous twins with secret super powers.

Production company Cwmni Da are seeking two child actors to take over the main characters in the multi-award winning show, Deian a Loli.

The current duo, Ifan Henri, 10, and Lleucu Owen, 11, are now too long in the tooth to play their parts in the popular Welsh language series.

The show has earned critical acclaim and scooped no less than three BAFTA Cymru awards, along with a host of other accolades.

According to director and co-producer Martin Thomas, no previous acting experience is needed.

“Any young actors aged between nine and 12 years of age are invited to send us a video telling an interesting story about themselves,” he said.

“It can be literally about anything they have done, have seen or just a figment of their imagination.

“The last time we carried out this exercise we received more than 550 videos and the previous time we got around 300 so the whittling down process will take a bit of time.

“We are looking for children with enthusiasm and a zest for life.”

The closing date for applications is January 3, and more details can be found on the Cwmni Da website at www.cwmnida.cymru

Ifan, who lives in Abersoch, and Lleucu, from Cerrigydrudion, say playing Deian a Loli has been an unforgettable, fun-filled experience.

“I really enjoyed it, “ said Ifan. “There was loads of fun with the crew and Lleucu and I got on really well.”

Lleucu, who attends Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Ruthin,said: "I’ve watched Deian a Loli since it started and I was pleased to get the part. I was a bit nervous but once we started, I felt confident.

"Filming was great and I learned such a lot about acting. I would like to do something like this again and possibly go into the world of acting.”