A ROUTINE stop check carried out in Pembrokeshire by officers from Dyfed-Powys Police resulted in more than £14,000 being seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

On the evening of Thursday, January 28, a stop check was carried out on a car on the A477 just outside Pembroke Dock for suspected driving without insurance.

The driver, Steven Davies, aged 47, of West Lee, Riverside, Cardiff, and his passenger, Craig Williams, aged 37, of Heol Eglwys, Caerau, Cardiff, stated they had come down for a spin to get away from the city.

When pressed, Davies became quite nervous and started shaking, which led the officers to search he vehicle.

PC Rob Garland, who made the stop, said: “In the footwell of the front passenger seat was a sat nav box wrapped in silver gaffer tape.

“Once we managed to prize the box open he could see that it was stuffed with bundles of notes.”

Both men were arrested and the money seized.

On Friday, November 26, at Llanelli Magistrates Court an application was made for the permanent forfeiture of the seized cash, which totalled £14,070.

PC Garland added: “The courts agreed that the occupants’ accounts were not credible and that they could not account for and nor evidence being in possession of such a sum of money, therefore the court authorised the forfeiture of the money.

“I hope that as a force we can apply for some of this money that can be used to help victims of crime in our force area and to help safeguard the vulnerable.”

PC Garland also thanked the force’s Economic Crime Team, which helped ensure there was sufficient evidence to prove the money was not legally obtained.

Superintendent Anthony Evans said: ”This is an excellent example of our officers targeting organised criminals and depriving them of their criminally gained assets.

“We are determined to proactively catch those that target our communities for criminal gain.

“We cannot do this alone and urge everyone to report, anonymously if required, those that commit crime in our communities via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”