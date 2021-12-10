A CIVIL engineering and construction company asked a Pembrokeshire school to help them reduce idling of their machines on construction sites.
In order to help roll out an environmental scheme to raise awareness on site to reduce idling, and to turn engines off when not in use, Evan Pritchard Contractors decided to implement a Visual Reduction Campaign - by creating signage for placement within the plant machinery.
They decided to ask the children of Broad Haven School to design an eye catching sticker to encourage the drivers to turn of their machines when not in use.
A spokesperson said: "The children came up with some fantastic ideas and designs and three winners were chosen William James (age 10), Beatrice Alexander (age 8) and Celyn Thompson (age 6)."
In return Evan Pritchard Contractors has made a donation of sponsorship of £100 towards the Broad Haven School Eco Challenge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.