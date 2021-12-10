A HAVERFORDWEST man has been fined over a thousand pounds after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman at the home of Swansea City Football Club.
Mervyn John Griffiths changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at Swansea Magistrates Court on December 9.
The court heard that Griffiths assaulted a woman at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium on August 14.
Griffiths, of 26 Tudor Way, was fined £1,400 and made to pay compensation of £250.
The 41-year-old was also made subject to a football banning order for four years.
He will pay costs of £650 and a surcharge of £140.
Griffiths has until February 3 next year to pay the outstanding debt.
