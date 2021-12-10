HAVERFORDWEST AFC chairman Rob Edwards has confirmed that Sean Pemberton and Jazz Richards will take charge of the Bluebirds for this weekend's game against Bala Town.

The club has begun its search for a new first team manager following the resignation of Wayne Jones, with former skipper Pemberton and the experienced Richards taking temporary control.

"We are extremely grateful to the coaching team for getting their heads down, and preparing for Saturday in the best way possible," said chairman Edwards ahead of Saturday's match.

Club stalwart Pemberton had announced his retirement from playing duties at the end of last season, after almost a decade at the club, having become a firm favourite at the Bridge Meadow.

Former Swansea City and Cardiff City player Richards, who made 14 appearances for Wales, joined the Bluebirds in March and signed a contract extension with the Bluebirds in the summer.

Haverfordwest's loss at Flint last weekend saw them drop into the bottom two of the Cymru Premier, and Edwards admitted he had reluctantly accepted the resignation of manager Jones.

“It is with a heavy heart that we part company with Wayne," he said.

"He has a long and successful affiliation with the club as a player, coach and first team manager, and will go down as one of Haverfordwest County’s finest.

"I feel very privileged to have been able to work with Wayne, and have never come across such a genuine, dedicated and hard-working person.”

"All at the club would like to place on records its sincere gratitude for what Wayne has done for the club over the years, and he will always be welcome back to the Bridge Meadow Stadium."

The Bluebirds face a tough test this weekend against Bala, who beat them 6-2 at Maes Tegid in September, with Colin Caton's men themselves having dropped to sixth position.

Haverfordwest are currently second-from-bottom in the table, six points adrift of Bala, but with seven games to go until the league split it is a crucial couple of months for the club.

The Bluebirds travel to face Connah's Quay on December 18, before their festive double-header against Aberystwyth Town, away on Boxing Day, and at home on New Year's Day.