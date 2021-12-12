In his latest nostalgia column in the Western Telegraph, JEFF DUNN discusses old times:

I'll start with a couple of TRM feedbacks. Firstly this email from Graham Manning, Michigan, USA:

"Hi Jeff, a while back you published a story with pictures of Buck & Waring, a painting company in Milford, featuring Jimmy Buck. I, a former Milford boy, Hilton Avenue, St Annes Rd. My dad, Jack Manning, and Jimmy were childhood friends and remained that way through Jimmy's passing in early 2000. My dad passed in 2016 at the ripe old age of 96.

"On to the guts of why I am writing to you. I have a photo of my dad and Jimmy, right after they signed up together around 1939. The way my dad told it they were walking past a recruitment office and thought they would sign up "for the heck of it."

"Two weeks later the war broke out. I have enclosed the picture after they signed up. As an aside, I follow TRM as much as I can and know Barry Thynne and some others who contribute to TRM.

"Thanks for reviving old and keeping alive old memories."

Cheers Graham, and many thanks for your follow-up.

A few weeks ago I included a query from Hakin girl, Cynthia Edwards, who was wondering if anyone knew why Gwili Road was so called. I'm delighted to say that in response Chris Holmes sent me this email:

"Hi Jeff..As an ex Pill boy (Oughton family) now living in Gwili Road, I am attaching a snippet that I came across a few years ago relating to the naming of Gwili Road. The contents are self explanatory and should answer your recent query."

And this is what Chris attached.

"Gwili Road, Hakin. Milford and Haverfordwest Telegraph, March 1899. The Improvement Committee recommended that the new street from St Anne's Road to Watleroo Road, through the Ropewalk Field be called Gwili Road. Mr Walkley asked: "Why Gwili Road?". The answer given was that it was the named decided on by the owner, who intended to build about 40 houses, and, as he was the owner, he was entitled to choose whatever name he liked."

Thank you, Chris.

Now, returning to the WW2 theme, I've had two requests from readers to bring to your attention. Firstly this interesting query from Deborah Bannister:

"Hi Jeff...Would you have come across any info, or have any contacts who may have details or old photos of evacuees who came to Pembrokeshire in the war ? I am interested in the Broad Haven/Little Haven area and am trying to find out anything on a family of children who stayed in Broad Haven around 1942 and who stayed for 6 years (surname Pearson). Would you know of anyone who could help ?"

You never know Deb, and if anyone can, please get in touch.

And I've had this timely reminder from Anthony Williams:

" Hi Jeff..if it is not too late, would you have room for the following before Xmas? On the corner of Dark Street and Tower Hill, just above the entrance to the Mariners Hotel, is a flowering cherry tree, and above it is a plaque on the wall commemorating the life of Michael Francis Headley. He was the son of Harold and Esme Headley, owners of the Mariners when, as a bomber pilot, he gave his life staying at the controls of his plane allowing the crew to bail out and survive. Read his story and of the others from Pembrokeshire who served during the war."

The book.."We will remember them. World War 2 . Pembrokeshire" was compiled by Anthony and Margaret Williams, with all profits being divided between the Milford Haven Branch of the Royal British Legion and Milford Haven Secondary School. It's a fascinating read...and I'm not just saying that because one of the stories included is my own dad's war story!".

Copies are available from Anthony..01646636598 or from Victoria Book shop.

Also in the book is a photo of the well-known , ex Milford British Legion President...Lt Col Doug Joyce, who, some Milford Mercury TRM readers may recall, entertained us with his colourful memories of his days with the Cadets. John Morgan has kindly lent me this photo of Doug, captured in full stride during a parade on the Rath at a Fishermans' Memorial Service.

John, knowing how much I like group photos, has also provided this week's third snap, a Gulf Refinery entourage taken not long before its closure. A few things popped into my head reminding me of the arrival of Gulf. Queen Elizabeth officially opened the Refinery in August 1968, accompanied by Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne. I seem to remember that during its early days, Gulf received many complaints from the residents of Waterston village, who objected to the odours and noise that emanated from the giant invader. There was talk of around 75% of them demanding to be rehoused elsewhere, but in 1972, after the refinery made suitable modifications, tensions lessened and things returned to normal.

It also reminded me that my dad, a pipefitter, was one of the many local tradesmen who worked at Gulf Refinery for contractors like Cappers, Foster Wheeler, and Ace's.

Now it's teaser time. The solution to last week's ( What is half of two plus two?) was. of course, THREE....and was successfully calculated by Pill girl Anne & Jets Llewellyn, Les Haynes, Geoff Sizer, Cynthia Edwards.

Try this one. How can a man who shaves several times a day still sport a long beard? As is my wont, I leave you with someone's words of wisdom. This is from Zachary Scott.

"As you grow older, you'll find the only things you regret are the things you didn't do." That's it from me..next time it'll be a Xmas TRM, with loads of mince pies and mulled wine.

At least....that's what I've been promised !

Please take care, and stay safe.