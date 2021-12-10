A TREE from Saundersfoot has made the final ten trees in the UK Woodland Trust Tree of the Year competition.
The historic Monterey Cypress which stands on Scar Rock in the centre of the village's main beach has made it to the final list.
Kevin Stanley said he entered the tree into the competition partly due to the traumatic year it has gone through after almost being chopped down due to safety concerns.
“I nominated it because it is under threat from the council lopping and chopping it," said Kevin.
"I wanted to bring light on that and to celebrate the fact that it is there battling the elements on the sea front.”
The Monterey Cypress, which stands on an outcrop in the centre of Saundersfoot beach, has been at the centre of a preservation campaign since a planning application was made to cut it down on safety grounds.
The application was made on safety grounds by the management committee of Beach Court apartments.
After considering the proposal Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s development management committee gave the iconic tree’s supporters Save Saundersfoot's Lonely Tree Facebook group 12 months to carry out remedial work to safeguard its future.
Voting on tree of the year is open now and closes on Monday December 13. To vote go here.
