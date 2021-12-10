PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader David Simpson has brought his leader's statement forward in light of the rising threat of the Omicron variant.

Cllr Simpson said despite the Christmas festivities we still need to be vigilant of the virus.

Mr Mr Simpson said: "Although I was planning to provide my next update on December 17 I thought it was important to highlight and consider the First Minister’s three-week review.

"The Covid-19 situation in Pembrokeshire has seen a rise in positive cases over the last week following a period of cases dropping.

"This, coupled with the Welsh Government’s position, means that we need to be vigilant of this awful virus.

"Today the First Minister outlined the Welsh Government 21 Day review. Although no significant changes it did strongly advise taking a lateral flow test before going out to events, visiting friends or family, crowded or busy places – or before travelling.

"Mr Drakeford also stated that ‘everyone should wear face coverings in all indoor public places, including in cinemas and theatres, pubs and restaurants, when they aren’t eating or drinking’.

"Along with the increased threat of the Omicron variant, we are reminding people to think of the continuing risks from this Covid variant when attending Christmas parties or other social gatherings this year.

"It is human nature to want to forget about Covid as the festive season approaches, especially following the disappointment when the tighter restrictions had to be brought in just before Christmas last year.

"Christmas parties and other planned gatherings during this holiday season is one particular area people can take extra care when planning festive events and looking forward to the celebrations.

"Please consider meeting in smaller group numbers than you might ordinarily, in a well ventilated location and try to avoid mixing with too many other people. Wear a well fitted face covering where required.

"The take up of both the Covid vaccination booster, as well as the flu vaccine is as important as it has ever been now that we are seeing a new variant, so if you aren’t up to date with your vaccines and boosters we urge you to take up these offers."