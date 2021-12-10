FROM being driven around to every sporting event by her parents to photo bombing Warren Gatland in an Edinburgh Airport, Sport Pembrokeshire's primary schools active manager and Sport Wales National representative Joanne Williams tells all.

Can you tell us about your background in sport?

I enjoyed all sports growing up and loved trying new ones including yoga and aerobics whether it was at school or in the community. I continued with these through secondary school and university and now as an adult.

I studied Primary Education at UWIC - now the Cardiff Met - and specialised in PE. It is here that I worked with specialists in the field and where my passion for encouraging children to participate in sport started.

How did you get into role at Sport Pembrokeshire?

I started as the Dragon Sport Co-ordinator in 2003, working with schools and community clubs to organise fun, purposeful, engaging activities to encourage children to be more physically active. I am currently the Active Young People Manager and Peripatetic PE Manager for Sport Pembrokeshire.

What does your job involve?

I line manage the Primary Schools Active young people officers that work alongside pupils and staff supporting high quality sporting experiences within primary schools.

I am also the regional representative on the Sport Wales National focus group for Foundations which aims to bring together a collaboration of partners to streamline thinking and resources, share good practice and shape policy.

Why it is so important to keep investing in school and community sport for youngsters?

Children feel more confident and motivated if they have positive attitudes to sport and physical activity from an early age, and are more likely to have a lifelong interest in being healthy and physically active.

What are your hopes for school sport in Pembrokeshire in the future?

To create a more active and healthy Pembrokeshire, where sport and physical activity is part of everyone’s lives.

Finally, interesting sporting fact about you?

I have a relative that has played rugby for Wales and British Lions and I was photo bombed by Warren Gatland in Edinburgh airport!