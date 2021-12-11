WORK is due to restart in January 2022 on the first council houses to be built in Pembrokeshire for a generation.
Following the previous contractor going into administration in July 2021, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed the contract has now been awarded to W.B.Griffiths – and the development is due for completion in September 2022.
In total, 33 affordable homes will be constructed by Pembrokeshire County Council on the site of a former primary school at Cranham Park, in Johnston.
Cllr Michelle Bateman, Cabinet member for housing said: "I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and patience following the uncertainty over the past six months while the site was closed.
"I am pleased that these new homes will be built and delivered in the autumn.
"The house-building scheme fulfils a pledge made by the authority’s cabinet when it took over the administration of the council in 2017."
In Spring 2022, the Council will be engaging with the community to gather residents views in order to develop a Local Lettings Policy which will be used to allocate the first lettings at Cranham Park.
If members of the community have any queries, contact the Customer Liaison Team by emailing housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 01437 776230.
