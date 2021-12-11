ANCIENT Connections has announced the appointment of a partnership of organisations who will collaborate to manage the new pilgrim route between St Davids, Pembrokeshire and Ferns in County Wexford.

The pilgrim route will be the primary legacy of the four-year ERDF funded project Ancient Connections, which runs until July 2023.

The project aims to build on and strengthen historic links between two Celtic lands, in particular the friendship between St David, patron saint of Wales and St Aidan of Ferns in the Early Mediaeval period.

This new development for Pembrokeshire, linking to County Wexford, will be led by The British Pilgrimage Trust (BPT), Pilgrim Paths of Ireland (PPI) and partners with West Wales based Journeying and Guided Pilgrimage.

It is intended that the new pilgrimage route will bring additional economic benefits to the area through sustainable tourism. Two new jobs will be created as a consequence of the appointment.

Guy Hayward, director of British Pilgrimage Trust says: “We are in the earliest stage of this project, but I can already tell that we are going to create something very beautiful together that bridges both sides of the Celtic Sea, and something which so many will enjoy and find meaning through for generations to come”.

British Pilgrimage Trust Project Leader Dawn Champion said: "To support this project, we're excited to be able to offer full-time jobs for two Pilgrimage Officers, one in Wexford and one in Pembrokeshire.

"We're looking for special people who know the area well, to design and deliver a full and inspiring pilgrimage programme by engaging with people from all communities”.

Mike Cavanagh, head of cultural, leisure, tourism and registration at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “I'm delighted that we have appointed such an experienced, skilled and passionate group of organisations to deliver the showcase project of the whole Ancient Connections programme.

"Pilgrimage has massive appeal these days, and you can enjoy it whether you have a religious faith or not."

Details about the job descriptions and how to apply can be found here.

If you are interested in getting involved in the Ancient Connections project email the team at ancientConnections@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.