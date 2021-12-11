A MAN has been arrested after allegedly driving on Pembrokeshire roads on drugs.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing confirmed that a man had been arrested after providing a postive drug wipe for cannabis.

In a statement the force said: "A man was arrested in Narberth yesterday evening, December 9, for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.

"He provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation, pending their analysis."