A MAN has been arrested after allegedly driving on Pembrokeshire roads on drugs.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing confirmed that a man had been arrested after providing a postive drug wipe for cannabis.
In a statement the force said: "A man was arrested in Narberth yesterday evening, December 9, for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
"He provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation, pending their analysis."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.