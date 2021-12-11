A public consultation on bringing in a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to deal with anti-social behaviour in Haverfordwest town centre is to be held.
Full council gave the final sign off proposals to ask residents what they think about creating an area of Haverfordwest where greater powers to control alcohol and anti-social behaviour will be in force.
It stems from a Notice of Motion put forward by the town’s five county councillors – the first time this has happened said Cllr Tom Tudor, adding it demonstrated the commitment to the plan.
He reminded full council on Thursday (December 9) that there had been support for the PSPO from Dyfed-Powys Police at previous discussions and it did not impact properly licensed activities.
Questions about what areas would be included, with Picton Playing fields and the skatepark also highlighted, would be dealt with as part of the public consultation, members heard.
Cllr Michael Williams said other areas would be interested in the outcome of the consultation, as he highlighted problems in Tenby town centre during the summer where “life is becoming quite difficult and some times unpleasant due to this behaviour.”
Members of scrutiny had previously heard that good progress had been made in address anti-social behaviour through local intervention by Dyfed-Powys Police and council youth service, with Superintendent Anthony Evans saying there had been a 67 per cent reduction in anti-social crimes in 2021.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.