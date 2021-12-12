More than £100,000 has been spent so far on consultants and legal advice relating to the pay off to Pembrokeshire’s former chief executive councillors heard today, as one member accused the leader of lying to council.
In a question to full council Cllr Jamie Adams asked for an “accurate expenditure both external and internal including officer time dedicated to the attempt to clear up the resulting mess following the leader’s unlawful decision to provide Mr Ian Westley with a £95,000 settlement payment to terminate his contract?”
Full council heard it was not possible to provide internal costs but to date £27,000 had been paid to consultants Solace for internal review and recommendations and £92,931 on external legal services with more to be expected to be added to the £119,931 total.
Cllr Adams said council leader Cllr David Simpson had misled full council as he pressed for answers on the recent setting up a disciplinary investigatory committee, with Cllr Adams adding “I honesty think you have lied to council.”
Cllr Simpson said he “took exception” to Cllr Adams’ claim and said he “has not lied to council.”
The setting up of the committee was in response to advice that existing measures were not in accordance with procedures.
He said Cllr Simpson “lied directly to council” when he was asked about bullying by members at a previous full council which Cllr Adams claims Cllr Ken Rowlands had contacted the leader about directly.
Cllr Adams asked if the leader consider that he should “reflect on his position” to which he replied “no.”
