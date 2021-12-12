Tenby’s Greenhill School could be next in line for a specialist facility for pupils with complex needs as a statutory consultation is approved.
Pembrokeshire County Council approved a recommendation that the director of education Steven Richards-Downes be authorised to undertake statutory consultation on establishing a learning resource centre (LRC) at the south county school.
A LRC would support pupils with complex needs and autistic spectrum conditions with specialist teachers and support staff with expertise in meeting the specific needs of learners, with a “deficit in provision in the secondary phase” currently.
Eligible pupils would be able to access specialist support, receive supported access to mainstream experiences and greater inclusion, access opportunities to extend self-confidence and develop independence skills.
A report to council states that Greenhill School is the “optimal location” for a new LRC due to space and location, with Governors receptive to the proposal during informal consultation.
The council ‘vision’ for improving education includes a need to implement new additional learning needs reform with the proposal “supportive of these priorities.”
A final decision on the proposal could be made by July 2022, following consultations and reporting of findings.
