A ST DAVIDS property has been chosen to receive a grant of £1000 to help offer further support to people with life threatening illnesses.
Shalom House has been given £1000 by Provincial Grand Lodge of West Wales, Freemasons.
The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), and will be used to assist the individuals that visit Shalom House to access holistic, accessible, personalised care, to support them through a difficult time and help provide a better quality of life.
Sam Wilson-Croft, business manager from Shalom House said the team were delighted to receive the support.
“We’re very grateful to Provincial Grand Lodge of West Wales Freemasons for their generous grant," said Sam.
"It will help us to continue to deliver our essential services to the people of Pembrokeshire who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life limiting illnesses."
A representative from Provincial Grand Lodge of West Wales Freemasons said the Lodge does fantastic work.
“I’m very pleased we’ve been able to assist Shalom House," said the representative.
"They do an outstanding job helping people with terminal or life limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families through very difficult times."
